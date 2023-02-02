Holl logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Holl has done well lately, picking up four helpers and a plus-2 rating over his last five contests. The 31-year-old defenseman doesn't typically contribute offense at such a rate -- he's much more of a physical presence on the Maple Leafs' blue line. He has 11 points, a plus-12 rating, 40 shots on net, 100 hits, 89 blocks and 24 PIM through 52 games this season.