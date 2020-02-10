Holl (illness) missed Monday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The flu bug is traveling through the locker room, John Tavares is also battling an illness, and William Nylander just kicked his sickness. If Holl can't play Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Martin Marincin will likely bump into the lineup while Tyson Barrie works on the top pairing.