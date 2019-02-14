Holl has not played since Dec. 23 and remains a fixture in the press box

Holl is a 27-year-old defender with four games of NHL experience. He may become a sixth defender one day, but right now, there's no fantasy value in a guy who barely sees the ice. Put simply, the Leafs have too many defenders and not enough ice time, especially with the arrival of Jake Muzzin.

