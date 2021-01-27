Holl posted an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Holl set up Wayne Simmonds for the opening tally just 3:44 into the game. While he's not generating many headlines, the 28-year-old Holl has a solid five assists and a plus-5 rating through eight contests this season. He's averaging 21:38 per game on the second pairing, and his non-scoring numbers -- 13 hits, 14 blocked shots -- are solid. Fantasy managers in deeper formats could use Holl to fill out their virtual bench.