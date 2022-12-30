Holl logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

With a goal and two assists in his last three games, Holl has been unusually productive. The 30-year-old typically plays more of a physical and defensive role with limited scoring contributions. He's up to six points, 32 shots on net, 71 hits, 63 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 36 contests.