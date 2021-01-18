Holl has totaled two assists, five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 22:06 of ice time per game this season.

With defensemen Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci leaving the Maple Leafs this offseason, Holl has made good use of his increased role on the blue line. His 22:06 of ice time per game is a sizable increase from the 18:31 he averaged during the 2019-20 season. While he has just one shot on goal so far, Holl should easily surpass his 18 points from last season if he continues seeing this much playing time.