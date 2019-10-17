Holl collected an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

The third-pairing defenseman for the Maple Leafs picked up his second assist of the season on Ilya Mikheyev's goal, scored midway through the first period. Not known to be a reliable contributor on offense, Holl is not deserving of a regular lineup spot in fantasy. The 27-year-old is only relevant in the deepest of formats.