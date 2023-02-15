Holl will be a healthy scratch Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, reports Sportsnet.ca.

Until now, Holl has played all the Leafs' games this season. But he was minus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Columbus. He really struggled with boxouts, and it was his man, Kent Johnson, who got position and tipped home the game-winner. Holl doesn't provide much fantasy value with two goals, nine assists and 26 PIM in 54 games. A night or two in the press box may serve his game well.