Holl scored a goal Wednesday in a loss to the Islanders.

The defender was scratched 71 times last season, but he's played in all but two of the Maple Leafs' games so far. Holl's ice time is reasonable -- around 14 minutes -- and he now has six points (one goal, five helpers). More importantly, he's been on the ice for more goals scored by his team than against him -- that's better than just about every other Leaf. That will keep Holl in the lineup rather than in the press box, and there he can show off his solid skating and moderate offensive ability. No fantasy value yet, but it will be nice to watch him grow his game.