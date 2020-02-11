Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Game-time call Tuesday
Holl (illness) is questionable ahead of Tuesday's home game versus Arizona, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Holl has logged more than 25 minutes of ice time in each of Toronto's previous two contests, so if he sits, his presence will be missed. If Holl is forced to miss Tuesday's contest, Martin Marincin will likely serve as his replacement.
