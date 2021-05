Holl recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Holl had a shot attempt in the second period that led to a rebound buried by Auston Matthews. The 29-year-old Holl posted a career-high 20 points in 55 regular-season games. The Minnesota native typically plays a top-four role, but he's more of a defensive player -- don't count on a ton of offense from him in the postseason.