Holl recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

The defenseman reached the 10-point mark with his first career multi-point outing. Holl has added 40 hits, 33 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots with a plus-10 rating in 30 games this season. He's not a consistent presence on the scoresheet, but he sees second-pairing minutes and can hold his own in all zones.