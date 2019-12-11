Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Generates pair of helpers
Holl recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
The defenseman reached the 10-point mark with his first career multi-point outing. Holl has added 40 hits, 33 shots on goal and 26 blocked shots with a plus-10 rating in 30 games this season. He's not a consistent presence on the scoresheet, but he sees second-pairing minutes and can hold his own in all zones.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Game takes step forward this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Finds assist column in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Warms bench in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Blue line too deep to crack•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Sits eighth on depth chart•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Scratched frequently•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.