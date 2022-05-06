Holl will likely slot into the lineup for Game 3 on Friday, reports Mark Masters of TSN.
It will be his debut this postseason. In 12 career playoff games, Holl has one assist, 14 shots and six PIM. He won't be counted on for offense, but his size with the Bolts having last change at home.
