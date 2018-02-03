Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Headed back to AHL
Holl was loaned back to the team's AHL Toronto affiliate Saturday.
Holl provided a spark for the Maple Leafs in his short time with the NHL club, but he will head back to the minors with the news that Morgan Rielly is healthy and has been activated from injured reserve. He's hung around the AHL ranks since 2014-15, but perhaps his success in the minors this season (20 points in 39 games, plus-20 rating) and his good impression in his short stint with the top club will put him in consideration for a permanent spot at the NHL level in the future.
