Holl signed a three-year, $6 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Holl has been a fantastic bottom-four option for Toronto this season, averaging 16:27 of ice time per contest while notching 11 points and posting a plus-11 rating over 38 games. The 27-year-old American should continue to fill that role for the Leafs over the next three campaigns, but his somewhat limited role and lack of power-play ice time will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.