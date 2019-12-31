Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Inks three-year extension
Holl signed a three-year, $6 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Holl has been a fantastic bottom-four option for Toronto this season, averaging 16:27 of ice time per contest while notching 11 points and posting a plus-11 rating over 38 games. The 27-year-old American should continue to fill that role for the Leafs over the next three campaigns, but his somewhat limited role and lack of power-play ice time will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.
