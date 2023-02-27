Holl recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Holl has produced a pair of assists and a plus-5 rating over five games since he was a healthy scratched Feb. 15 versus the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old doesn't produce much offense, but he's usually a solid defender, though the Maple Leafs will occasionally want to get Conor Timmins into the lineup. Holl is at 13 points, a plus-14 rating, 42 shots on net, 117 hits and 103 blocked shots through 59 outings.