Holl (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday and will be reassessed prior to Wednesday's game against the Senators, Lance Hornsby of the Toronto Sun reports.

It's unclear if Holl's absence from Monday's practice was related to the puck to the face he took just over a week ago. Holl will hope to return to practice Tuesday, and if he does so, that would put him on track to assume his usual second-pairing role in Wednesday's game.