Holl garnered an assist versus Columbus on Tuesday.
Holl may have gone 40 games without finding the back of the net, and registering just 27 shots along the way, but has been producing assists of late with four in his last eight contests. Without a role with the man advantage, the Minnesota native will be hard-pressed to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.
