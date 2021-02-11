Holl scored a goal, blocked four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Holl entered Wednesday with just one assist in his last nine games, which came after he had four helpers in the first four outings of the year. The 29-year-old rearguard struck at 1:50 of the third period, giving the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. Holl is up to six points, a plus-6 rating, 26 hits and 23 blocked shots through 14 contests this season. His performance in non-scoring categories could make him worth a look in deeper formats.