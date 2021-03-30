Holl registered a pair of assists with two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Holl figured in on both Toronto goals, setting up back-to-back tallies by Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in the first period. Holl is in the midst of a season-best three-game point streak, amassing one goal and three assists with seven shots and a plus-3 rating in that stretch. The 28-year-old is known primarily for his defensive abilities, but he's managed to contribute 14 points through 35 games.