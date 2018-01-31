Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Promoted on emergency basis
The Maple Leafs recalled Holl from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Roman Polak was just placed on injured reserve due to an infection and Ron Hainsey is considered a game-time decision due to an illness, so if Hainsey's unable to go Wednesday, Toronto will rely on Holl to step in and make his NHL debut against the Islanders. The 26-year-old blueliner has notched four goals and 20 points in 39 games with AHL Toronto this season.
