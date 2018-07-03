Holl signed a two-year, $1.35 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

We saw this one coming after Holl received a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent a little over a week ago. The Minnesota native is known as a fluid skater, and he seemingly gives it his all on both ends of the ice. Last season, Holl accumulated seven goals, 21 assists, and a plus-23 rating over 60 games for AHL Toronto. The Buds even called him up to the big stage for two games in 2017-18, with the 6-foot-3, 205-pound rearguard scoring each time out. We figure that he'll be an intriguing post-draft pick-up for most fantasy leaguers.