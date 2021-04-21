Holl notched a shorthanded assist, four shots on net and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Holl helped out on Adam Brooks' tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Holl is at 15 points, 69 hits, 64 blocked shots, 44 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 46 contests. He's more of a defensive presence in the top four -- his fantasy appeal is a bit more limited due to only modest scoring.