Holl (face) will return to Toronto's lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Holl is expected to return to a second-pairing role following his one-game absence. The 29-year-old blueliner has tallied 19 points while posting a plus-11 rating through 51 contests this season.
