Holl (food poisoning) will play in Saturday's preseason game against Montreal, per Mark Masters of TSN.ca.
Holl was dealing with food poisoning on Friday, but he was back on the ice Saturday morning. He's projected to play alongside Jake Muzzin during the Leafs' tune-up game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Taking part in optional practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Stricken with food illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Getting ready for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Supplies helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Leaves Tuesday's game•