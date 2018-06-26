Holl was qualified by the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Holl looked sharp in a two-game call-up to the Buds, notching two goals and registering a plus-5 rating. He was one of the best blueliners on the AHL Toronto Marlies in 2017-18. Holl scored seven goals and 28 points, and finished plus-23 in 60 regular-season games. He also added three goals and two assists in 20 playoff games.