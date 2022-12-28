Holl scored a goal on one shot in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday.
Holl opened the scoring Tuesday, banging home a rebound to score his second goal of the season. This goal extends Holl's point streak to two games and gives him points in consecutive games for the first time this campaign. On the season, Holl has two goals and five points in 35 games.
