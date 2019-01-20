Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Sits eighth on depth chart
Holl has spent all but two games this season in the press box.
Holl sits eighth on the Leafs' depth chart on the blue line, despite being a coveted right-hand shot. And with the Leafs out shopping for a right-handed defender, Holl's career appears stalled, especially after a poor second game back on Dec. 23. He lost puck battles and finished with a 5-on-5 Corsi For % of just 30.77.
