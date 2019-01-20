Holl has spent all but two games this season in the press box.

Holl sits eighth on the Leafs' depth chart on the blue line, despite being a coveted right-hand shot. And with the Leafs out shopping for a right-handed defender, Holl's career appears stalled, especially after a poor second game back on Dec. 23. He lost puck battles and finished with a 5-on-5 Corsi For % of just 30.77.