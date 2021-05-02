Holl (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game against Montreal, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday that Holl felt "uncomfortable" at practice, but he does not believe the defenseman will miss much more time beyond Monday's contest. The 29-year-old has had a strong season to this point, recording 19 points, 75 hits, 77 blocks and a plus-11 rating through 51 games. With Holl sidelined, look for Timothy Liljegren to enter the lineup in his absence.