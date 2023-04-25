Holl earned an assist in Monday's 5-4 comeback victory over the Lightning.

While Holl was able to bring an eight-game pointless streak to a close, he still hasn't scored in 49 consecutive contests dating back to Dec. 27 versus the Blues. Given his limited offensive upside, the blueliner has just two shots in his last six outings, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on Holl producing with any regularity.