Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Still with team but without roster spot
Holl remains with Toronto for now, but seems to have been beaten by Igor Ozhiganov for the sixth spot on the blue line, reports the Toronto Sun.
Ozhiganov is 26 and coming off a strong KHL career. Holl's value is in the future. He will likely spend the season in the AHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Re-ups for two years, $1.35 million•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Rewarded for strong season•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Headed back to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Two games, two goals for rookie D•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Promoted on emergency basis•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Re-ups for one year•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...