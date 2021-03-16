Holl continues to log heavy minutes with partner Jake Muzzin, and has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 30 games this season.

Holl has made himself invaluable this season, so much so that he and Muzzin have become the North division's best at shutting down Edmonton's Connor McDavid. That's no small feat. Holl has contributed two assists in his last five games, and is averaging more than 21 minutes of ice a game (21:05). He's not an offensive wizard, but delivers enough to be considered for occasional use off the wire. At minimum, tune into a Oilers game and watch McSavior get frustrated by Holl's massive reach and ability to force him wide and out of play.