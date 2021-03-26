Holl scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over Ottawa.
Holl took a cross-ice pass from Mitch Marner deep in the slot and fired a wrister that beat Anton Forsberg high glove side with just 18 seconds remaining. Holl plays a more defensive style, but he looked every part the sharpshooter Thursday. He does have three points in his last eight games. Don't count on regular production from him, but Holl can help in deep leagues at times.
