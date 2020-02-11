Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Suiting up Tuesday
Holl (illness) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Coyotes.
Holl missed Monday's practice with the ailment, leaving his status for Tuesday in question. Now healthy, the 28-year-old will assume his usual role paired with Jake Muzzin atop the Maple Leafs' defensive chart. Holl is has assumed a larger role as of late, skating it at least 25 minutes of ice time in the past two games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Battling illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Inks three-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Generates pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Game takes step forward this season•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Finds assist column in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.