Holl (illness) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Coyotes.

Holl missed Monday's practice with the ailment, leaving his status for Tuesday in question. Now healthy, the 28-year-old will assume his usual role paired with Jake Muzzin atop the Maple Leafs' defensive chart. Holl is has assumed a larger role as of late, skating it at least 25 minutes of ice time in the past two games.