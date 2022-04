Holl recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Holl has found his way on offense with five helpers through eight appearances in April. The 30-year-old defenseman helped out on a Pierre Engvall tally in the second period Sunday. For the season, Holl's collected a career-high 21 points with 61 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 113 hits and a plus-16 rating through 64 outings.