Holl had four blocked shots and one hit in 22:21 of ice time in a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Holl has gone seven games without a point and his timing was off all game long on Monday. His reads were slow and the Habs were all over him. When he's "on," Holl has some fantasy value in deep formats. Unfortunately, he's from from that right now.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Points in three straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Sudden sharpshooter•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Strong play means more ice time•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: On scoresheet with goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Contributes assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Two helpers in Monday's win•