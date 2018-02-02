Holl scored his second goal in as many games in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Holl has exactly two games under his NHL belt and he's clearly having the time of his life. He's still on emergency recall and will be sent back down to the AHL when the blue liners heal. Holl had 20 points, including four goals, in 39 games for the Toronto Marlies prior to the call up.