Holl notched two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

After helping set up Calle Jarnkrok for what proved to be the game-winner midway through the second period, Holl collected another assist on an Auston Matthews tally in the third. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for the veteran blueliner, and Holl has just two goals and nine points through 48 games, although he's supplemented that meager offense with 84 blocked shots, 93 hits and a plus-12 rating.