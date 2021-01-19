Holl picked up two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

The 28-year-old blueliner notched helpers on both of Mitch Marner's tallies, including the game-winner late in the second period. Holl had only two goals and 18 points in 68 games last season, but in the early going of 2020-21 he's already racked up four assists through four contests.