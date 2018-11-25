Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Want to trade suits
Holl remains with the Leafs, but continues to watch from the press box.
He has dressed and played in a single game for the Leafs. Holl's fantasy value just can't be assessed when he spends more time in a thousand-dollar suit than in his hockey equipment.
