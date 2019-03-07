Holl logged 10:39 of ice time and failed to find the scoresheet in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.

The third-pairing defenseman recorded a pair of blocks and finished with a minus-1 rating. Holl has been mostly in the background so far this season, appearing in just four games at the NHL level and has yet to register a point. The 27-year-old is not to be owned in any format, no exceptions.