Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Watching from press box
Holl is still waiting to make his debut this season.
He continues to watch from the press box, as Igor Ozhiganov continues to impress coach Mike Babcock. Holl has no fantasy value at this point and should remain on the wire until he earns regular playing time (and shows his offensive talent).
