Holl delivered an assist, two blocked shots and three hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Kings.
Holl was efficient across the board, and his strong effort snapped a 14-game streak in which he'd gone without a point. The Maple Leafs are rewarding Holl with more playing time; he's on track for 100-plus hits and blocked shots for the second consecutive season.
