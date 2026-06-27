Maple Leafs' Juuso Ainasto: Picked by Toronto in Round 3

Ainasto was the 85th overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

All players taken at this stage of the draft are obviously major risks, especially goaltenders, but Ainasto does bring elite size to the table at 6-foot-4 and close to 200 pounds. He moves well for such a big kid and has spent the past two seasons playing in Jokerit's junior program in Finland. The No. 14 ranked European goaltender by NHL Central Scouting, Ainasto should continue to develop in his home country for the foreseeable future.