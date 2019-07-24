Maple Leafs' Kalle Kossila: Earns two-year deal
Kossila signed a two-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Wednesday.
While Kossila will certainly be given a chance to secure a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, it seems like a long shot with the team also adding fellow centers Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Nick Shore during the offseason. The 26-year-old Kossila's ability to play wing could help him make a case, but more likely than not, he will start the year in the minors with the Marlies.
