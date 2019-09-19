Play

Kossila departed Wednesda's preseason game against the Senators as a precaution.

Kossila produced 35 points with AHL San Diego last season and had a brief foray in the NHL with the Ducks, notching one point in eight contests. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs this offseason and is aiming to make the Opening Night roster with Toronto.

