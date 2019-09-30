The Maple Leafs placed Kossila (undisclosed) on non-roster injured reserve Monday.

Kossila left a preseason game Sept. 18 as a precautionary measure, and it appears that mystery injury has developed into a real issue. The 26-year-old won't count on the team's 23-man roster, and he'll be eligible to return Oct. 7 for a matchup against the Blues. Once he's healthy, however, Kossila will likely head to AHL Toronto.