Kaskisuo made 32 saves in a 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. It was his NHL debut.

Poor kid. He's been playing well in the AHL, but he lined up behind a shell-shocked Leafs' lineup and they did nothing to help him. Koskisuo is better than the stat line shows, but given how the Leafs use their backup, we can't recommend him.

