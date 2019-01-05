Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Back up on emergency basis
The Maple Leafs recalled Kaskisuo from AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Kaskisuo will be back up with the Maple Leafs on an emergency basis with Garret Sparks (concussion) unavailable and Frederik Andersen (groin) not ready to return from injured reserve. He'll step in as the backup goaltender in Saturday's game against the Canucks, as Michael Hutchinson has already been named the starter for that match.
