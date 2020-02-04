Play

The Maple Leafs recalled Kaskisuo from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will provide the Maple Leafs with some extra depth in goal at least in the short term after Frederik Andersen exited Monday's loss to the Panthers with an upper-body injury. Expect Kaskisuo to see limited work as the backup to Michael Hutchinson until Andersen is back to full strength.

