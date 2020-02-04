Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Back up with parent club
The Maple Leafs recalled Kaskisuo from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old will provide the Maple Leafs with some extra depth in goal at least in the short term after Frederik Andersen exited Monday's loss to the Panthers with an upper-body injury. Expect Kaskisuo to see limited work as the backup to Michael Hutchinson until Andersen is back to full strength.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Ushered to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Abandoned by mates in debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Making NHL debut Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Summoned to The Show•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Drops down to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Recalled again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.